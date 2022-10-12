Nonprofit teams up with Vilas and Oneida Counties to launch Family Food Helpline

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - What started as a program for kids in the northland pine school district three years ago, has expanded to providing nutritional support across all of Vilas and Oneida counties. A nonprofit called ‘Feed Our Rural Kids Inc.’ or FORK is partnering with Vilas and Oneida Social Services to create a Family Food Helpline. The goal is to help with the growing concern for food insecurity in rural communities.

“No one’s prepared for that moment,” said Perry Pokrandt, Director of ‘Feed Our Rural Kids Inc.’

Pokrandt was referring to the moment you realize you don’t know where your next meal is coming from.

“Whether its through death in the family, illness, divorce, separation, loss of a job, all the things that life deals people,” said Pokrandt.

It’s an issue for more people in rural communities, like the Northwoods, where ‘Feed Our Rural Kids Inc.’ began.

Vilas County Director of Social Services Kate Gardner said even working people’s income doesn’t cut it.

“Because we’re a seasonal touristy county, it is kind of feast or famine. people have these jobs oftentimes where they are making good money, they are working overtime, a lot of hours in the summer, and even with good planning, sometimes that’s not going to get them through winter,” said Kate Gardner, Director of Social Services.

Pokrandt said nine out of 10 of the highest food-insecure counties in the country are rural.

“Our income levels in the Northwoods are about 30% below state averages. food costs are about 30% above state averages. anybody who got through second-grade math can see that those numbers don’t line up,” said Pokrandt.

Pokrandt said the amount of people getting help is almost equal to those who need it but aren’t getting it. In speaking with social services, they believe it’s because reaching out can be challenging.

“If they don’t accept the help, the hole they find themselves in, and I’ve been there so I’m not speaking of other folks, the hole they find themselves in is very deep. and it becomes more and more hopeless,” said Pokrandt.

That’s why FORK, Vilas, and Oneida counties are teaming up to create a new Family Food Helpline. It will provide the most up-to-date information and available nearby sources.

“The information that will be provided to callers will be guaranteed to be accurate,” said Pokrandt.

“There’s no central location that you can get this information as of right now, this puts it in one place,” said Gardner.

Especially in the middle of an inflationary cycle, Pokrandt said it’s tough for families to say ‘we have extra to give.’

Pokrandt said kids are hungry every day and donations are necessary to keep them fed. If you’d like to donate you can do so on their website. You can also mail a check.

The helpline is anonymous and free. You can call 888-479-FORK starting Nov. 1st. Both Gardner and Porandt said to not hesitate to reach out to get back on your feet.

