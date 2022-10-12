News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Murder and drug suspects from Texas, Kentucky arrested in Forest County

Israel Perez, Rodolfo Delgado, and Seth Buckles were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local...
Israel Perez, Rodolfo Delgado, and Seth Buckles were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local authorities in Forest County(Forest County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for murder in Houston, Texas, was tracked to Forest County, where he was arrested last week with two other people who are charged with drug crimes.

U.S. Marshals made arrests in the town and city of Crandon with the help of the Oneida and Forest county sheriff’s offices and Crandon police.

Officers tracked down a vehicle occupied by Israel Perez, 31, of Houston, who had a national warrant for homicide involving a firearm. They made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 8 last week Tuesday afternoon. Perez was also found to be carrying drugs. His driver, Rodolfo Delgado, 39, also of Houston, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, detectives learned a man with a warrant from Kentucky for distributing meth might be in the city of Crandon. U.S. Marshals Service task force officers along with investigators from the two sheriff’s offices headed to a business on E. Pioneer St. and arrested Seth Buckles, 46, of Joliet, Ill.

Perez was booked into the Oneida County Jail and was extradited after a court hearing on Thursday.

Delgado and Buckles were booked into the Forest County Jail. Online court records show Delgado is awaiting trial in Columbia County on a charge of his 3rd OWI.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point
Fire damages two structures on Oct. 12
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County

Latest News

gavel
Wausau man charged with possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Small electronics often improperly disposed; Good New Project to offer e-cycling event
Small electronics often improperly disposed; Good New Project to offer e-cycling event
Wausau man is bartering to help a needy family
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
Trade a Penny for a House
Trade a Penny for a House
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney (left) and incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul
Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin