Mosinee volleyball, Marshfield volleyball pick up wins

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield volleyball stayed undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play, while Mosinee volleyball beat Northland Pines and Wausau West boys soccer beat Mosinee.

Marshfield volleyball entered their match against Merrill 10-0 in conference play and showed why. They won in straight sets to move to 11-0 with one more match left.

Mosinee volleyball was able to win their match over Northland Pines, while Wausau West boys soccer won a low-scoring affair with Mosinee, 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.