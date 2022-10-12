News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mosinee volleyball, Marshfield volleyball pick up wins

Marshfield Volleyball
Marshfield Volleyball(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield volleyball stayed undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play, while Mosinee volleyball beat Northland Pines and Wausau West boys soccer beat Mosinee.

Marshfield volleyball entered their match against Merrill 10-0 in conference play and showed why. They won in straight sets to move to 11-0 with one more match left.

Mosinee volleyball was able to win their match over Northland Pines, while Wausau West boys soccer won a low-scoring affair with Mosinee, 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Fatal car crash
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin’s Mellusi out indefinitely with a wrist injry
The bowling alley opened doors at 7 am for fans to come together and watch the game.
Dale’s Weston Lanes host Packer Pajama Party for early London game
Giants vs Packers
Giants stun Packers in come-from-behind win