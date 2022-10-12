News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lincoln County’s administrative legislative committee passes amendment to fund 4-H program

The Lincoln County board voted to lose some UW extension resources because of budget concerns
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s hope for Lincoln County’s 4-H program. The county board was originally going to eliminate all UW Extension programs due to budget cuts.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the administrative legislative committee passed an amendment to reinstate the 4-H program into the budget. Now, the amendment will go to the county board for another vote on whether to keep the youth development program.

UW Extension partners with many organizations to create educational programs in Lincoln County.

“What we do is we help people create a positive change in communities,” said Art Lersch, the area extension director.

But the Lincoln County Board is losing many of UW Extension’s resources due to a lack of funding.

“Originally in the budget process, the proposal was to eliminate our extension office here in Lincoln county in the 2023 budget,” said Lersch.

However, a budget amendment by the committee at Tuesday’s meeting is proposing the 4-H job be reinstated.

“The administrative legislative committee passed an amendment to the budget proposal to fully fund the 4H coordinator at $45,000,” said Don Friske, the chair of the Lincoln County Board.

Now, the future of the 4-H program sits in the hands of the county board, which are optimistic about the vote.

“That will be part of the budget. We will be able to fund that. It’ll be a unanimous vote,” said Friske.

As for all of the other UW Extension programs...

“Unfortunately right now, we don’t have the funds to completely fund the UW Extension,” said Friske.

The Lincoln County Board chair said the future of the other programs will be determined by UW Extension.

“So my hope is, that the UW extension is sincere in their commitment to those programs. They’ll use their 55% to continue their funding,” said Friske.

The county board will vote on the 4-H budget amendment next Tuesday. The final budget meeting will be in November.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Power outage
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
Fatal car crash
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Latest News

Budget amendment could keep Lincoln County 4-H program from chopping block
Budget amendment could keep Lincoln County 4-H program from chopping block
Marshfield Clinic in discussions to possibly merge with Essentia Health
Marshfield Clinic in discussions to possibly merge with Essentia Health
Rural areas like the Northwoods are more impacted by food insecurity. That's why there will be...
Nonprofit teams up with Vilas and Oneida Counties to launch Family Food Helpline
The helpline debuts November 1
Food insecurity helpline coming in November for Vilas, Oneida County residents