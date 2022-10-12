Johnson, Barnes debate to air Oct. 13, Will air on WZAW

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will debate for a second time on Oct. 13.

The debate will be hosted by WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

Johnson is seeking his third term against Barnes, who is Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and would be the state’s first Black senator. Barnes has attacked Johnson on abortion restrictions, while Johnson has tried to tag Barnes as soft on crime. Barnes has also sought to play up his background as the son of a public school teacher and an auto workers union member.

The debate will air live on WTMJ partner stations including FOX WZAW at 6 p.m.

The General Election is Nov. 8.

According to the Marquette Law Poll which was released on Wednesday, Johnson has expanded his lead over Barnes. Among likely voters, 52% support Johnson while 46% support Barnes. In September, it was Johnson 49% to Barnes 48%.

