News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Johnson, Barnes debate to air Oct. 13, Will air on WZAW

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will debate for a second time on Oct. 13.

The debate will be hosted by WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

Johnson is seeking his third term against Barnes, who is Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor and would be the state’s first Black senator. Barnes has attacked Johnson on abortion restrictions, while Johnson has tried to tag Barnes as soft on crime. Barnes has also sought to play up his background as the son of a public school teacher and an auto workers union member.

The debate will air live on WTMJ partner stations including FOX WZAW at 6 p.m.

The General Election is Nov. 8.

According to the Marquette Law Poll which was released on Wednesday, Johnson has expanded his lead over Barnes. Among likely voters, 52% support Johnson while 46% support Barnes. In September, it was Johnson 49% to Barnes 48%.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Power outage
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
Fatal car crash
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Marquette Poll: Johnson expands lead over Barnes, governor race tightens
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Evers, Michels debate to air on WSAW on Oct. 14
Tim Michels visited Schuette Metals on Tuesday, October 11.
GOP candidate for governor visits Rothschild business
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban