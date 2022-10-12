GOP candidate for governor visits Rothschild business

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican governor candidate Tim Michels made a stop in the Wausau area Tuesday.

Michels met with business owners and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Association in a roundtable discussion at Schuette Metals in Rothschild.

The WMC recognizes every October as ‘Manufacturing Month’ to recognize the importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy. After the roundtable, Michels got a tour of the plant.

