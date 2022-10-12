News and First Alert Weather App
GOP candidate for governor visits Rothschild business

By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican governor candidate Tim Michels made a stop in the Wausau area Tuesday.

Michels met with business owners and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Association in a roundtable discussion at Schuette Metals in Rothschild.

The WMC recognizes every October as ‘Manufacturing Month’ to recognize the importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy. After the roundtable, Michels got a tour of the plant.

