Ghost tours return to downtown Wausau Oct. 21

People wait for the haunted walking tour to begin
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Paranormal Research Society will once again offer its annual ghost tours.

WPRS is a team of paranormal researchers. For a couple of weekends each October, the team shares stories of their findings and information on Wausau’s haunted history.

Two different types of tours are offered. Traditional haunted walking tours are guided by a group member. Tours are on Fridays on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Message WPRS to reserve a spot. Click here to visit their Facebook page.

Costume character tours are Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 starting at 6 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes.

Tickets are available at Elks lodge at 5 p.m. day of tours. Attendees will have an available dining room, bar & special room to listen to EVP recordings, view real paranormal pictures and see the equipment. All tours start and end at the Elk’s Lodge.

All tickets are $10 per person.

This is our 20th year of the tours. WPRS will donate a portion of sales to NewsChannnel 7′s Share Your Holidays fundraiser for area food banks.

