First Alert Weather: Storms Wednesday to be followed by colder air

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms to start the day Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through the Badger State. Non-severe storms, but strong enough to briefly produce heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and gusty winds. Thunderstorms tracking east through the region through mid-to-late morning. Most of the wet weather will fall before noon.

Falling temperatures throughout Wednesday. Colder temperatures for the extended forecast. (WSAW)

A few scattered showers possible for Wednesday afternoon, but conditions should be less wet. Cold air will settle over the region as the cold front passes through. Temperatures starting off in the 60s, but falling to the mid-50s by the afternoon. Breezy W/NW winds possible as the frontal system moves in.

Showers to clear before the afternoon. (WSAW)

Dry for the afternoon Wednesday but some showers could start back up during the evening. (WSAW)

The front to drop highs down to the 40s for much of the extended forecast. Morning lows at or around freezing-point Thursday and Friday. Brisk winds to continue through the end of the week with temperatures peaking near the mid-40s. As a low-pressure passes through the region, precipitation from Wednesday could linger into Thursday. Any precipitation that falls during the morning, will come down as a form of snow. As temperatures rise into the mid-40s, some rain and snow may fall across areas north of HWY 29. Accumulating snow not expected.

Some lingering precipitation to occur on Thursday. Some rain will try to fall down as snow. (WSAW)

