News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic(contributed logos)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Wednesday they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system.

The Memorandum of Understanding is the first step toward a potential merger.

Both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota. A combined organization would feature a diverse network of 3,500 providers serving more than two million people in rural and mid-urban communities through more than 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals.

“I have known and admired the work of Marshfield Clinic for more than 30 years,” says Essentia CEO Dr. David Herman. “I have always appreciated their ability to advance the well-being of the communities they serve. I am truly excited to work together for the benefit of our patients and our colleagues.”

Dr. Herman emphasizes that the two health systems are fortunate to share common values and embrace a mission-driven approach to health care that extends beyond our facilities. “Through a new partnership, we can support the care models, services, research and technologies to ensure sustainable and thriving rural health care,” he says.

“This is an exciting opportunity for both our organizations and those we serve,” said Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney. “These are two of the premier health systems in the country, looking to come together to serve rural communities and beyond. When I look at Essentia, I see an organization with world-class expertise that complements our own. And I see their long, rich history of serving communities with a mission very similar to ours at Marshfield Clinic Health System.”

By coming together, Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health will increase patient access to primary and specialty care and enhance health outcomes for the communities they serve. An integrated regional health care system that combines the strengths of both organizations will lead to more opportunities to expand needed services and provide high-quality care at an affordable cost with an excellent patient experience.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
Fatal car crash
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Latest News

Small electronics
Small electronics often improperly disposed; Good New Project to offer e-cycling event
Lyme disease
Participants needed for Marshfield Clinic Research Institute Lyme disease prevention vaccine study
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Evers, Michels debate to air on WSAW on Oct. 14
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back for the rest of October