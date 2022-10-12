News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.(@ELONMUSKTWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you have been missing the unique antics from Elon Musk, you are in luck.

The eccentric billionaire has a new product to promote.

Musk took to social media to promote his new venture into the fragrance business.

He is now selling a perfume called “Burnt Hair” on the website for his tunneling company, The Boring Company.

The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Musk is selling the perfume for $100 each, plus tax and shipping.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he said is about “$1 million of ‘Burnt Hair’ sold.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Power outage
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
Fatal car crash
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Latest News

FILE - Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon in action during an NBA basketball game against the...
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
voicemail scam tips
Voicemail systems the latest target for con artist calls
Five Star Fakes: Amazon targets social media brokers in attempt to crack down on fake online reviews
Voicemail systems the latest target for con artist calls
President Biden made remarks on protecting and conserving America’s iconic outdoor spaces.
Biden, in Colorado, designates first new national monument