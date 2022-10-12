Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries during a crash Wednesday morning in Stevens Point.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near North 2nd Street. Investigators said the driver entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.

The driver died at the scene. The driver’s name will not be released until her family is notified.

