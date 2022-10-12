News and First Alert Weather App
Culver’s famous “CurderBurger” is back starting Wednesday

Culver's CurderBurger is back by popular demand for a limited time in October.
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WMTV) - Starting Wednesday, you can get a CurderBurger at any Culver’s location across the country - but only for a limited amount of time.

“We have really bumped up the inventory levels for our restaurants from one day to one day shy of three weeks, Oct. 12 through the end of the month,” said Quinn Adkins, director of menu development.

The CurderBurger is a classic deluxe burger with a giant cheese curd patty on it, which is a blend of white and yellow curds, according to the chain restaurant. Last year, the Curderburger was available for one day only and in Wisconsin, the response was massive. Many restaurants saw long lines as people rushed to try the unique sandwiches.

“Completely unprecedented,” said Adkins. “We knew that our guests were enthusiastic about the release of the Curderbugrer but I don’t think any of us quite expected quite the level of response and enthusiasm. I was very much caught off guard at the lines and the enthusiasm and the fervor it was cool but daunting to watch.”

The Curderburger started as an April Fool’s joke several years ago. But customers reached out and told Culver’s they should make it a reality. That’s how the Curderburger was born.

“We are manifesting something that guests said ‘hey that’s really cool, we would love to see that and we were able to bring that to reality in a very short period of time,” said Adkins.

Adkins says on average, each Culver’s restaurant will receive about 1,000 Curderburgers to sell. Depending on how busy a particular restaurant typical is, they may receive more. Some restaurants may receive fewer Curderburgers if they’re typically not as busy. Once a restaurant sells its allotment of sandwiches, they won’t be getting any more.

“We know especially here in Wisconsin, guests are going to be super enthusiastic so we don’t want people to wait too long because there is a finite supply and once those Curderburgers are gone, they’re gone.”

