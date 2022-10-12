Authorities investigating cause of fire that damaged 2 Wood County homes

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids in the town of Siegel.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in very close proximity.

Crews from Vesper, Pittsville, Arpin, Rudolph, Port Edwards, Richfield, Nekoosa, Auburndale, Wisconsin Rapids, Rome and Grand Rapids all responded.

During the response to the fires, crews were also battling a fire at Saddle Up Saloon in Babcock. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.