News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Artemis I moon rocket gets new launch date

Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying...
Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying the launch until November.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The agency announced it will try again in the early hours of Nov. 14.

The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon.

Getting this first mission off the ground to test the rocket, spacecraft and subsystems has been a trying endeavor.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches.

The new timeline means the system could roll out to the launch pad as soon as Nov. 4 and return to Earth on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Fatal car crash
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Latest News

FILE - A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. On Thursday, Oct....
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Lyme disease
Participants needed for Marshfield Clinic Research Institute Lyme disease prevention vaccine study