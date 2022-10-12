Achieve Center in Wausau opening specialized daycare

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Achieve Center had a ribbon cutting Tuesday for their new Treatment Focused Childcare Center and welcomed the public in for an open house.

The purpose of the new childcare center is to consolidate some of the therapies needed by the kids who use the center and give peace of mind to the parents who know their kids are in good hands.

“We will be serving children in the childcare from ages 20 months to five years,” said Achieve Center Executive Director Carol Wesley.

Parents of kids who need special attention often have to juggle childcare with work.

“Those with developmental disorders, chronic health problems and physical challenges oftentimes have multiple therapy appointments throughout the course of the week,” Wesley said.

In the new Treatment Focused Childcare Center, parents can be sure their kids will get the proper attention.

“It is one therapeutic childcare teacher per three children,” Wesley said.

Each of the kids enrolled has to have a doctor’s prescription for the therapy. That, and other state benefits like the Children’s Long-term Waiver, help parents defray the costs.

“That treatment component is billable to insurance, and so having that physician’s prescription is important,” Wesley said.

This is the first treatment focused childcare in the area.

A 2019 survey of childcare providers by the Achieve Center showed other businesses don’t have the resources to provide this level of care. But they are very supportive of the Achieve Center’s efforts.

So far, 11 of the available 30 slots are filled. Kids are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, so the Achieve Center is encouraging anyone who might benefit to call for an information packet at 715-845-4900.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.