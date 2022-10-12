News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney; listed numbers for him weren’t working Wednesday.

Police said earlier they were seeking a 16-year-old.

Authorities said five people opened fire on teens walking away from an athletic field, killing Nicholas Elizalde and sending three others to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Power outage
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
Fatal car crash
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Latest News

FILE - Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon in action during an NBA basketball game against the...
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
voicemail scam tips
Voicemail systems the latest target for con artist calls
Five Star Fakes: Amazon targets social media brokers in attempt to crack down on fake online reviews
Voicemail systems the latest target for con artist calls
President Biden made remarks on protecting and conserving America’s iconic outdoor spaces.
Biden, in Colorado, designates first new national monument