2 dead, 6 hurt in Milwaukee bus rollover, fire on interstate

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say two people died and six were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes.

Police say the bus became fully engulfed in flames. The conditions of those hospitalized wasn’t immediately known.

