Wausau Cyclone hockey season opener is Oct. 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cyclone Hockey will host their first game of the season on Oct. 14.

Wausau Cyclones face the St. Louis Jr. Blues. Game time is 7:10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The first 500 fans will receive a magnet schedule. Adult tickets are $9, kids 5-18 years are $6, and children under 5 are free.

The Cyclones play at Marathon Park. The address is 1201 Stewart Avenue Wausau.

The October promotional schedule includes:

Oct 14 Home Opener and Magnet Schedule presented by Bug Tussel Wireless. (First 500 fans)

Oct 15 Halloween Trick or Treat Game and Costume Contest presented by Goodwill.

Oct 21 Military Appreciation presented by Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. (All Veterans and current service members receive FREE admission)

Oct 22 Pink the Rink presented by Dovorany Orthodontics. (Specialty Cyclones game jerseys will be auctioned off to raise awareness for breast cancer)

