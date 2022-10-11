UPDATE: EPA adds air and water monitoring sites to check for pollution

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Tuesday’s wind caused smoke to blow into the area of 7th Street in Menominee. You can still smell the fire.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Association (EPA) is leading the response, and it is working with state and county agencies to monitor potential air and water pollution in a unified command structure.

Tuesday, the EPA announced it’s added more air monitoring locations, although it didn’t say how many. The EPA also said there are 21 surface water sampling locations, checking for potential run-off. No unsafe levels have been reported.

The EPA said two non-PFAS Class A foams will be used to fight the fire. The goal of the foam is to penetrate and cool the burning material, preventing it from lighting again. No injuries have been reported.

TV6 has been in Menominee for two days asking to speak to the Incident Commander, but no one has been made available.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the fire is contained and under control.

“Portions of the warehouse facility adjacent to Resolute Forest Products continue to burn and fire suppression by local and regional fire departments are continuing,” the EPA said.

The EPA is continuing to conduct air monitoring and sampling at the site and in surrounding communities.

No chemical compounds above health screening levels were found, the EPA said.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, the shelter-in-place warning for portions of the City of Menominee is expired.

The shelter-in-place has been extended until 7 a.m. Sunday, October 9.

Menominee County 911 issued another shelter-in-place warning for portions of the City of Menominee.

The fire at Resolute Forest Products has been blowing smoke in a westerly direction into the City of Menominee. Due to air quality concerns, it is recommended that residents downwind of the fire go indoors and shelter-in-place.

Of special concern are people with respiratory and other medical conditions that put them at risk. The area involved includes 10th Street east to the Bay of Green Bay and 6th Avenue south to the Menominee River.

To shelter- in-place:

· Go inside and take any pets with you.

· Close and lock all windows and doors.

· Turn off fans, air conditioner, and furnace if possible. Close the fireplace damper if not in use.

· Go to an internal room without windows if possible.

· Wait for an all clear.

This shelter-in-place is in effect until 7 PM Central Time and may be extended if necessary. Any persons needing assistance regarding the shelter-in-place may go to the intersection of 10th Street and 6th Avenue to make contact with law enforcement. Further updates will be forthcoming as the situation progresses.

Sending on behalf of Menominee County 911: A shelter-in-place warning has been issued for portions of the City of Menominee. See the latest Civil Emergency Message (https://t.co/bMESGQFXzg) & visit their Facebook page (https://t.co/wLlfDqd82N) for additional information. — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) October 8, 2022

Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted.

Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.

Last published: Oct 7, 2022 5:36:44 PM

A Declaration of Emergency has been issued by Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management for the Resolute Forest Products fire that began Thursday night.

According to Menominee City Police, as of mid-day Friday, thick smoke continued to rise from the Resolute Forest Products building at 701 4th Ave.

The Menominee City Police Department advised the public to avoid the area due to the safety of both citizens and safety responders, as the scene is still being actively managed. Michigan EGLE was also notified for any environmental issues.

People who live downwind of the fire are advised to shelter in place because of air quality concerns.

The Menominee Fire Department was first dispatched to the fire Thursday at 10:41 p.m.

A spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products said the fire started in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.

“A fire started last night in the warehouse that Resolute rents from KK Integrated Logistics on the site of our Menominee recycled pulp mill. Local fire departments have been on-site all night, and the fire is under control, although smoke is still billowing due to smoldering in the warehouse, “said David Marshall, director of sustainability & public affairs. “Everyone is all right, and there were no injuries. An excavator was used to remove some of the exterior building panels so the fire truck with a boom could be used to spray further into the building. We continue to work with emergency response to contain the fire, understand what happened and prevent it from happening again. We acted quickly, and would like to reassure local stakeholders that the safety of the community and our employees is our top priority,”

Michigan fire departments have been called in from across Menominee, Dickinson and Iron counties, and Wisconsin fire departments have responded from as far south as Brown County.

Menominee City Police said there have been no reported injuries.

The company’s website says the mill employs 98 people. The company has 40 facilities across the United States and Canada.

Schools in the area have been contacted and are keeping children indoors.

Parents with students in Marinette Primary and Middle School and St. Thomas Aquinas will receive instructions from the schools regarding pick-up procedures.

Further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.

