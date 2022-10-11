News and First Alert Weather App
Sheriff’s Department invesigating death in Wood County

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor.

According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.

Preliminary findings and autopsy indicate Manley likely died of a drug overdose.

The investigation is ongoing.

