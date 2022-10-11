Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.

News and First Alert Weather App
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

A fire official said 27 people were taken to hospitals, and all are in stable condition, according to a Lehigh Valley News reporter on the scene.

The workers at the daycare made an emergency call after a child was found unconscious, WFMZ reported. When emergency crews arrived, their equipment alerted them to the carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide can be a deadly gas.

