Recipe: Tiny Taco Beef Tarts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking for a quick and tasty appetizer or lunch idea? Look no further.

The Wisconsin Beef Council says tiny taco beef tarts are easy to make and perfect for any party.

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup prepared mild or medium taco sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)

1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

Toppings:

Shredded lettuce, sliced grape or cherry tomatoes, guacamole, lowfat dairy sour cream, sliced ripe olives (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Place phyllo shells on rimmed baking sheet. Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until shells are crisp and cheese is melted.

Top tarts with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and olives, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Try out Tiny Greek Beef Tarts for another variation.



Nutrition information per serving: 43 Calories; 15.3 Calories from fat; 1.7g Total Fat (0.7 g Saturated Fat; 0 g Trans Fat; 0.1 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 0.7 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 12 mg Cholesterol; 92 mg Sodium; 2.7 g Total Carbohydrate; 0.1 g Dietary Fiber; 4.2 g Protein; 0.6 mg Iron; 59 mg Potassium; 1 mg NE Niacin; 0.1 mg Vitamin B6; 0.4 mcg Vitamin B12; 1 mg Zinc; 4 mcg Selenium; 13.2 mg Choline.

This recipe is a good source of Vitamin B12.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.