Portage County Sheriff’s Office celebrates past and future with new K-9 officer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - 8.5 years, 1,100 deployments, and 460 arrests.

Those are just some of the many incredible numbers during Lady’s tenure as one of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office K-9′s.

“When you look at what a dog does in their career, it’s pretty outstanding in regards to when you look at an actual law enforcement officer’s numbers compared to a dog’s numbers,” says Sheriff Mike Lukas.. “I mean, the dogs just quadruple regarding what goes on.”

But now, there’s a new K-9 in town. Lexa is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois.

Deputy Brad Mathwich will be her handler and believes working with Lexa will make him a better officer.

“I’m just a dog person,” says Deputy Brad Mathwich. “So to have another tool in my tool belt to use to assist the community and to assist me and make me a better law enforcement officer.”

While Lexa’s first day of duty started right away Monday morning, the build-up to this point was a long one. Combine the preparation for her duties and her youthful energy, the training process is no easy task.

“It was challenging,” says Deputy Mathwich. “She’s a year-and-a-half-old dog, so she’s still got some puppy in her. These dogs have an extremely high drive.”

With great care, patience, and responsibility, K-9′s need to be trained and treated as more than just your average dog.

“You need to train it and treat it like it’s a piece of equipment because they have a different temperament,” Sheriff Lukas said. “They’re trained differently in regards to what they do.”

But no matter what, the department believes she’s in good hands with the community.

“We have a huge commitment in this community for K-9 dogs,” says Sheriff Lukas. “The donations come in and, like I said, I like to have all the public see in regards to what we do and regards to our K-9′s because they fund it 100%.”

The price of training and the dog itself combined are $16,000.

