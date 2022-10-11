News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County investigators to hold press conference in 1984 murder case

Janet Raasch
Janet Raasch(Contributed photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - New information is expected to be released Tuesday in the unsolved murder of Janet Raasch.

Raasch was 20 years old when she disappeared in October 1984. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.

A cause of death was not determined, but investigators suspect she was strangled. Raasch’s body was exhumed in 2002 in the hopes of obtaining DNA evidence.

Raasch was a Merrill native studying business at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point at the time of her disappearance.

The Raasch murder is the only unsolved homicide case in the county.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Portage County.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Father charged in fatal Weston child abuse case to reach plea deal
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
Postal Service proposes price increases
Jack Bobinski (left) with his father, John (right).
Hello, My Name Is: Jack Bobinski

Latest News

Fire In Merrill October 11th, 2022
Fire In Merrill October 11th, 2022
Grand Avenue Accident October 11th, 2022
Grand Avenue Accident October 11th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For October 11th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For October 11th, 2022
Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau