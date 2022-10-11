Portage County investigators to hold press conference in 1984 murder case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - New information is expected to be released Tuesday in the unsolved murder of Janet Raasch.

Raasch was 20 years old when she disappeared in October 1984. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.

A cause of death was not determined, but investigators suspect she was strangled. Raasch’s body was exhumed in 2002 in the hopes of obtaining DNA evidence.

Raasch was a Merrill native studying business at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point at the time of her disappearance.

The Raasch murder is the only unsolved homicide case in the county.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Portage County.

