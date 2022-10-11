Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County announced a partnership with the Menominee Nation to recognize a historical marker in the Fox Valley honoring the tribe. It comes on Indigenous Peoples Day.

A very small piece of land alongside the Fox River is the exact spot where the Treaty of the Cedars was signed back in 1836, transferring about 4 million acres of tribal property over to the U.S. government for about 17 cents an acre, including a big chunk of Northeast Wisconsin from Oshkosh to Marinette and west to Wausau.

For years, Outagamie County has been working with the state to acquire this site. It finally happened two months ago.

“This was Menominee land, this was sacred Menominee land, and I think it’s important to build on that relationship and also make sure the Menominee are also part of this,” Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said.

County officials now intend to work with the Menominee tribe to place a memorial on the property highlighting its historical significance.

“Guess we’re looking at planning together, and I really appreciate that because so much of what’s been done to Native people, not just Menominees, is people tell our story for us,” Menominee Chair Ron Corn Sr. said.

What that entails, exactly, and where the money will come from, are still part of the discussion.

“For us, it’s like we’re starting to gain recognition in a number of different communities where we’ve been honored with statues, honored with monuments, and so there’s a number of things that could happen here,” Corn said.

There’s no timeframe for when this project will be completed, but both sides said it’s something they wanted to announce on this special day, commemorating the history and contributions of Native culture.

“We just need to walk through to make sure what’s going to happen here is what the county wants, what the tribe wants,” the chairman said.

