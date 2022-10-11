News and First Alert Weather App
New fish consumption advisories issued for Castle Rock Lake and Lake Mohawksin fish due to PFAS

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -  The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health Services have announced new consumption advisories for several fish species in Castle Rock Lake and Lake Mohawksin, which are located in Adams and Juneau; and Lincoln County respectively.

Both lakes are segments of the Wisconsin River. The guidance is the result of fish sampling.

Elevated levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), a type of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), were detected in several fish species sampled from both Castle Rock Lake and Lake Mohawksin in March and April 2021. As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend the following consumption guidelines for anyone harvesting fish from those waterbodies:

Castle Rock Lake
Castle Rock Lake(DNR)

Advisory begins at the Lake Alice Kings Dam, the Jersey City Flowage Dam and the confluence of the Little Somo River and the Somo River. From those points, this advisory applies downstream to Pride Dam at the Tomahawk Mill.

Lake Mohawksin
Lake Mohawksin(DNR)

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in various products, such as non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foams that have made their way into the environment.

Health risks may increase when fish with high levels of PFAS are consumed. These can include increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, and decreased fertility in women, among other health effects. More information is available on the DHS website.

