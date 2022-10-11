News and First Alert Weather App
LUCKY WINNER: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.(MGN)
By Cody Lenarz
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One lucky person is now a lot richer after a winning $1 million lottery ticket that was sold in Duluth.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.

The ticket matched the first five numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing.

The store also gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Back in June, another million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Duluth. That was sold at the Holiday gas station on London Road.

Unless they choose to go public, the names of all lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private information.

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot during last night’s drawing, and it now sits at $420 million. The next drawing is Wednesday, October 11.

The October 10 winning Powerball numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.

