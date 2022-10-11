Hello, My Name Is: Jack Bobinski

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For D.C. Everest senior Jack Bobinski, he’s had many great influences that helped shape him into the quarterback that he is today.

None bigger than his father, John Bobinski, a D.C. Everest football alum.

“He’s been my biggest influencer,” said Jack Bobinski, Current D.C. Everest Quarterback. “He’s kind of like what I based my football career off of. I know he was the main man back in the day.”

An Everest graduate in 1986, John would go on to play college football at the University of Minnesota before transferring to Augustana.

With his history of playing at two different competition levels, he believes his experiences are beneficial in teaching Jack.

”We work on mechanics, we work on reading defenses, we work on his footwork, where his toes are pointed or his arms, mechanics, too,” said John Bobinski, father of Jack and D.C. Everest quarterback from1982-1986. “Everything that I’ve learned and been beneficial to learn over the course of my career, I try to pass along to him, as well.”

“It’s really nice to see that he’s taking some time and really coached up his son all the way through and that experience is really kind of demonstrated Jack’s performances on the field,” said Tim Strehlow, coach, D.C. Everest. “You can see the experience that he has and it’s a credit to his Dad.”

Beyond the arm strength, mobility, or any physical trait as a quarterback, it’s Jack’s leadership that shines above all else.

“One of the things I talk to Jack about is it’s easy to be a leader when you’re winning, right?” said John. “It’s hard to be a leader when you’re not winning or someone’s down. So I think Jack has done a tremendous job with that.”

That’s something that Jack has certainly embraced through time.

“It definitely came with a lot of learning,” says Jack. " I had to do a lot of different stuff than what I thought I would be doing and it really built my character a lot. It just shaped my reputation into who I am today.”

Now, the Bobinski name has a legacy with plenty of great history at Everest that continues today.

For John to now watch his son do what he did back in high school, it only reminds him of what it must’ve been like for his father to watch him in the stands.

“What’s neat is when I’m in the stands, now I know what my father went through watching me and my father (Jack’s Grandfather) is also in the stands,” says John. “So he gets the benefit of watching not only me but his grandson, as well.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.