Free online workshop to help with student loan relief

College students
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection are hosting an online workshop on October 18 to help borrowers navigate student loan forgiveness and repayment.

Knowing the resources available can save a lot of money, but this year the Biden administration’s one-time debt relief plan makes it trickier.

“You don’t really get a $10,000 check that you can just deposit in your account and keep some on the side for taxes. You know that’s going to go directly to your loan providers,” said Certified Financial Professional and owner of Silvertree Retirement Planning Jason Glisczynski

The relief money won’t be taxed by the federal government but states may.

“Wisconsin happens to be one of those states where student loan forgiveness is deemed as a taxable event,” Glisczynski said.

DFI is also partnering with a company called SAVI.

They created the Wisconsin Student Loan Repayment Tool, a program they’re offering free for a year to help borrowers design the best plan for them.

“It helps you figure out which program you should be in, and whether you’re eligible for forgiveness, that kind of thing,” said DATCP Administrator Lara Sutherlin.

This is the fifth time the workshop is being offered, and Sutherlin said it always gets a great reception from its attendees.

“A couple people found out that all their loans were forgiven in one of these seminars, so it felt like a sweepstakes,” she said.

Click here to register for the free workshop.

