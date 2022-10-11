Five injured in two vehicle crash in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and McDonald Street.

According to officials with the Wausau Police Department, speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

Police say a vehicle traveling south with four occupants lost control and hit another vehicle traveling northbound. The four people in the southbound vehicle were seriously injured and taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The driver of the northbound vehicle had minor injuries and drove themself to the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made, but citations are expected to come. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and the intersection is back open.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.