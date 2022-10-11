News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Weather conditions peak Tuesday

Beautiful and warm weather on tap Tuesday. Showers and strong thunderstorms move in Wednesday. Rain and snow mix possible at the end of the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Take advantage of the weather Tuesday as big changes will follow. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as highs warm well above average into the 70s. Expect a good deal of sunshine and breezy southeast winds gusting in at 25 mph as a warm front lifts through the Badger State.

Breezy south winds coming in at 25 mph Tuesday afternoon as a warm front lifts into the area.
Breezy south winds coming in at 25 mph Tuesday afternoon as a warm front lifts into the area.(WSAW)

A strong cold front will follow heading into Wednesday. Showers with a chance for some isolated thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe, but downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds are possible. Most of the wet weather should fall during the morning hours. A few scattered showers possible for the afternoon, but conditions should be less wet. Falling temperatures throughout the day. Wednesday will start off in the 60s but drop down to the 50s or 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Showers and a chance of storms after midnight locally Wednesday morning.
Showers and a chance of storms after midnight locally Wednesday morning.(WSAW)
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves into the region Wednesday...
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves into the region Wednesday morning(WSAW)

Morning lows at or around freezing-point Thursday and Friday. Brisk winds to continue through the end of the week with temperatures peaking near the mid-40s. As a low-pressure passes through the region, precipitation from Wednesday could linger into Thursday. Any precipitation that falls during the morning, will come down as a form of snow. As temperatures rise into the mid-40s, some rain and snow may fall across the Northwoods through mid-day.

