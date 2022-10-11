News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire

A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.(Pine River Fire Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) – A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night. According to a press release from the Pine River Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on French Ridge Road in Merrill at 7:12 p.m. When crews arrived, portions of the home’s first floor were ingulfed in flames.

The Lincoln County Highway Department was called to the scene to remove the home’s metal roof to expose a large portion of the fire. The home is a complete loss.

The fire department said at least six adults and a 2-year-old child were living in the home. Everyone at the home was accounted for when crews arrived. One woman reportedly leaped from a second-floor window to escape the fire, according to the release. A family dog died in the fire, while another dog was rescued by a first responder.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester
Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips

Latest News

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (left) and Menominee Chair Ron Corn Sr. at the historical...
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history
Student Loan Forgiveness Workshop
Student Loan Forgiveness Workshop
Darrell Brooks (masked) at his trial
Darrell Brooks apologizes to judge at Waukesha parade murder trial
Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody...
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident