Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) – A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night. According to a press release from the Pine River Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on French Ridge Road in Merrill at 7:12 p.m. When crews arrived, portions of the home’s first floor were ingulfed in flames.

The Lincoln County Highway Department was called to the scene to remove the home’s metal roof to expose a large portion of the fire. The home is a complete loss.

The fire department said at least six adults and a 2-year-old child were living in the home. Everyone at the home was accounted for when crews arrived. One woman reportedly leaped from a second-floor window to escape the fire, according to the release. A family dog died in the fire, while another dog was rescued by a first responder.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

