Charges filed in Northwestern Wisconsin against suspect in Clintonville carjacking

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed in Northwestern Wisconsin against a suspect in a local carjacking case.

Online court records show Seth A. Genereau, 23, is charged with nine charges in Bayfield County, including Eluding, Hit and Run, Burglary with a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting and Theft.

Action 2 News has reached out to prosecutors in Bayfield County for a criminal complaint and will update the story when we learn more information.

Records show Genereau is being held in Bayfield County on a $10,000 cash bond. An initial appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Genereau is also facing charges in Waupaca County in relation to a carjacking at a gas station in Clintonville. Genereau stole the victim’s vehicle and traveled to Northwestern Wisconsin where he allegedly eluding authorities, stole another vehicle and escaped into some woods in the Washburn area of Bayfield County.

On Sept. 23, Genereau was captured on a trail camera in the Washburn area.

On Sept. 28, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Washburn after someone reported a “male with similar features as Seth Genereau was found inside their home.” Genereau was gone before officers arrived at the scene.

Genereau was take into custody the next day.

Genereau is charged in Waupaca County court with two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, including one count with an enhanced penalty because the victim was an elderly person; Robbery with Use of Force, with an Elder Person Enhancer; Physical Abuse of an Elder Person; and Theft of Movable Property.

Clintonville Police say Genereau arrived at a gas station on the city’s north side in a stolen 1965 red Ford out of Hortonville, which was had a mechanical issue. A clerk said Genereau tried to break into his car, which was locked. Then he spotted a minivan, driven by an 81-year-old Michigan man, coming out of the car wash.

The clerk said, “He came up to the gentleman, told him he was having some car trouble in the back, so the old guy got into the back of his car, and as soon as he did that the younger guy jumped into the driver’s seat to drive away. The old guy went to grab him, fell down in the process, scraped his elbow and the guy was gone.”

Police say Genereau is no stranger to law enforcement in Waupaca County as he’s being investigated for other crimes,

