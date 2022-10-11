News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Chamber to host candidate forum on UWSP at Wausau campus

Election 2022
Election 2022(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Regional Candidate Forum on Oct. 24.

This Candidate Forum will include those running in four key races which are on the ballot in November. Candidates will have the opportunity at this event to share their platform and inform the public on the issues important to them.

The forum is from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. It is open to the public. No registration is required.

The event has been organized in partnership with the Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and UWSP at Wausau. Doors will open for the program at 4:30 p.m.

US Senate:

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes – Invited      Senator Ron Johnson - Confirmed

US Congressional District #7:

Richard “Dick” Ausman – Confirmed      Congressman Tom Tiffany - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Senate District #29:

Bob Look – Confirmed      Cory Tomczyk - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Assembly District #85:

Kristin Conway – Confirmed      Representative Pat Snyder - Confirmed

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Father charged in fatal Weston child abuse case to reach plea deal
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
Postal Service proposes price increases
Jack Bobinski (left) with his father, John (right).
Hello, My Name Is: Jack Bobinski

Latest News

Johnson and Barnes clashed on several issues, including abortion and social security.
Johnson, Barnes meet in U.S. Senate debate
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
U.S. Senate Debate to air Friday night at 7 p.m.
Milwaukee PBS will host the first Wisconsin U.S. senate debate.
Inside peek at preps for Friday’s U.S. Senate debate
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’