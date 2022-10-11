Chamber to host candidate forum on UWSP at Wausau campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Regional Candidate Forum on Oct. 24.

This Candidate Forum will include those running in four key races which are on the ballot in November. Candidates will have the opportunity at this event to share their platform and inform the public on the issues important to them.

The forum is from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. It is open to the public. No registration is required.

The event has been organized in partnership with the Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and UWSP at Wausau. Doors will open for the program at 4:30 p.m.

US Senate:

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes – Invited Senator Ron Johnson - Confirmed

US Congressional District #7:

Richard “Dick” Ausman – Confirmed Congressman Tom Tiffany - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Senate District #29:

Bob Look – Confirmed Cory Tomczyk - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Assembly District #85:

Kristin Conway – Confirmed Representative Pat Snyder - Confirmed

