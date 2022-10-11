News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Catch the moon and Mars together this week

Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV/Gray News) – There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the spooky season than with a full moon.

Earth’s natural satellite reached its peak illumination Sunday night.

On Friday, the moon will be accompanied by mars, which will be located several finger-widths to the lower right of the moon.

According to WHSV, both will rise in the east-northeastern sky.

You can catch the pair together with a single pair of binoculars the entire night after 10 p.m. ET.

By sunrise, the moon will have distanced itself from Mars and be located directly above it. At that point, they will be in the southwestern sky.

There are two more full moons on the calendar for 2022 – Nov. 8 and Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ave Crash
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Father charged in fatal Weston child abuse case to reach plea deal
A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night.
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
Postal Service proposes price increases
Jack Bobinski (left) with his father, John (right).
Hello, My Name Is: Jack Bobinski

Latest News

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.
Fire In Merrill October 11th, 2022
Fire In Merrill October 11th, 2022
Grand Avenue Accident October 11th, 2022
Grand Avenue Accident October 11th, 2022
Janet Raasch
Portage County investigators to hold press conference in 1984 murder case