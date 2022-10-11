News and First Alert Weather App
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash

Fatal car crash
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash Monday morning near Stevens Point.

Investigators said a 39-year-old Appleton man was driving north on I-39, when he drifted into the median and overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The driver went into the east ditch and rolled several times.

The crash happened around 10:21 a.m. on I-39 northbound at mile marker 164.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Rebecca Clasen, 73 was taken to a Wausau hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

