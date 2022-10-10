Wisconsin’s Mellusi out indefinitely with a wrist injry

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers will be without one of their offensive weapons for the foreseeable future. Running back Chez Mellusi will be out indefinitely following surgery on his wrist.

The second-year Badger has 223 rushing yards this year and one touchdown. He reeled in his first receiving touchdown of the year Saturday in Wisconsin’s win over Northwestern.

Mellusi transferred in from Clemson last season, rushing for 815 yards and five touchdowns before tearing his ACL. Mellusi was able to return for the Badgers’ season-opener this year, but now will once again be on the shelf, with no timetable for return.

Wisconsin is on the road again this week, playing at Michigan State Saturday.

