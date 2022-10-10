News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin’s Mellusi out indefinitely with a wrist injry

The Clemson transfer has two touchdowns for Wisconsin this year
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers will be without one of their offensive weapons for the foreseeable future. Running back Chez Mellusi will be out indefinitely following surgery on his wrist.

The second-year Badger has 223 rushing yards this year and one touchdown. He reeled in his first receiving touchdown of the year Saturday in Wisconsin’s win over Northwestern.

Mellusi transferred in from Clemson last season, rushing for 815 yards and five touchdowns before tearing his ACL. Mellusi was able to return for the Badgers’ season-opener this year, but now will once again be on the shelf, with no timetable for return.

Wisconsin is on the road again this week, playing at Michigan State Saturday.

