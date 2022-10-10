Wausau man explains what ‘Indigenous People’s Day’ means to him

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 130 cities have adopted ‘Indigenous People’s Day’, according to the New York Times. It was declared a national holiday by President Biden last year.

In president Joe Bidens’ 2022 Proclamation on Indigenous Peoples Day he said it’s a day to “honor the sovereignty, resilience, and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to the world,” said Biden.

A Wausau man echoed that sentiment saying today brings a time to reflect on the resilience and pride in his culture.

“We’re here we’re still here,” said Paul Roberts Jr., Meskwaki Ho-Chunk tribes.

Still here despite the historical hardships of being ripped from their land and forced into the American culture.

“One of those things was assimilation... and that was taking these children from their homes and placing them into these residential schools that forcibly took the language from them, that took all of these things that we held near and dear to who we were as people,” said Roberts.

Roberts is part of the Meskwaki Ho-Chunk tribe. He said his grandfather was moved to an American residential school and forced to give up his language there.

“That generational trauma and how that has affected us to this day is still something that is kind of echoing through our spirits,” said Roberts.

Wisconsin has 11 federally recognized tribes. Roberts said ‘Indigenous People’s Day is a time to for everyone learn about the reliance of indigenous people.

“If that guilt, if you have that feeling if you have that emotion what you should do is try to educate yourself and understand,” said Roberts.

Rachel Davis, the Director of the Native American center at UW-Stevens Point said the group offers many events you can go to educate yourself.

“Be a part of our community by coming to our events and having an opportunity to learn. That’s how you can really be a part of the culture and support indigenous people today.”

Roberts believes ‘Indigenous People’s Day,’ is not only a day for people without native ties to learn but also a day designated for indigenous people to reconnect.

“There are people out there that don’t even have that connection that may be indigenous, that have indigenous blood within them and it calls to them and they feel it, they see it, somehow somewhat there is something inside of them that they feel and that they see. seek that out, find out who you are, find out about your people,” said Roberts.

UWSP Native American Center hosted an Indigenous Day event on Monday to educate students. They offer a variety of events throughout the year where you can go learn about native history. Follow them on their Facebook page and stay up to date on their events.

