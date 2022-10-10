UW-Stevens Point to host financial aid assistance event on Oct. 11

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for help with applying for financial aid for college are invited to attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday evening.

College Goal Wisconsin will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional Studies Building, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot E on Isadore Street.

In addition to getting help with the application, high school seniors in attendance will be able to enter a scholarship drawing. Arrive at 6 p.m. to take full advantage of the resources available. Dependent students should attend with a parent to successfully submit the FAFSA at the event. Because the FAFSA requires these details, attendees will want to bring 2021 federal tax returns and W2s, 2021 untaxed income records (such as child support and veteran’s benefits), information on savings, investments, business and farm assets, if applicable, cell phone, social security number, driver’s license and parents’ birth, marriage, divorce or separation dates.

Financial aid professionals and volunteers will offer help and answer questions about the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The event is intended for high school seniors and their families, however, continuing college students, transfer students and adults looking to attend any college or university are welcome to attend.

The College Goal Wisconsin event is an opportunity for new students and their families to get help completing the FAFSA, which higher education institutions use to determine federal, state, and institutional financial aid eligibility.

“Completing the FAFSA gives students the opportunity to be considered for federal and state financial aid which includes grants, work study, loans, and other types of institutional aid and scholarships. Additionally, new for fall 2023, the FAFSA is required to be considered for UW System’s new initiative, the Wisconsin Tuition Promise,” Slowinski said.

The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will ensure underserved Wisconsin students those from families earning less than $62,000 annually can attend any UW System university tuition free. Beginning in fall 2023, it will provide up to four years of tuition and fee funding to eligible students.

