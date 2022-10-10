Texas Roadhouse to support donors during blood drive in Wausau on Oct. 11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will partner with Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a community blood drive.

Texas Roadhouse of Rib Mountain will provide pulled pork sliders from approximately 1-6 p.m. to donors. Donors can also enter to win a basket.

The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is located at 211 Forest Street in Wausau. It is the only local blood center in Wausau and supplier of blood to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. No appointment is needed. New donors are welcome.

Blood drive (WSAW)

