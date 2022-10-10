News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Texas Roadhouse to support donors during blood drive in Wausau on Oct. 11

Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin asking for new donors
Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin asking for new donors(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will partner with Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a community blood drive.

Texas Roadhouse of Rib Mountain will provide pulled pork sliders from approximately 1-6 p.m. to donors. Donors can also enter to win a basket.

The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is located at 211 Forest Street in Wausau. It is the only local blood center in Wausau and supplier of blood to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. No appointment is needed. New donors are welcome.

Blood drive
Blood drive(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

Latest News

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Father charged in fatal Weston child abuse case to reach plea deal
Lincoln County Sheriff
Candidates for Lincoln County Sheriff to participate in public forum
Well water test kit
New ARPA grant to support private well owners with contaminated water
Trunk or treat event
Boys & Girls Club of Portage County to host Trunk or Treat event on Halloween