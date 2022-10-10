News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Plea deal likely for Wisconsin Rapids man charged with attempted homicide

Tommy Ehrisman
Tommy Ehrisman(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 64-year-old man accused of attempting to kill a relative is scheduled to reach a plea deal Monday in the case.

Tommy Ehrisman is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.

Investigators responded to Ehrisman’s home in Wisconsin Rapids on Feb. 16. Prosecutors said Ehrisman went into a bedroom and placed a pillow over a woman’s face. Court documents state Ehrisman stopped and told the woman to call the police. Ehrisman told investigators he had been having thoughts of self-harm.

He remains in jail on a $200,000 cash bond. A hearing is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester
Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips

Latest News

Well water test kit
New ARPA grant to support private well owners with contaminated water
Trunk or treat event
Boys & Girls Club of Portage County to host Trunk or Treat event on Halloween
Boys & Girls Club of Portage County opens site embracing Hmong culture and language
Hmong Student Center Boys and Girls Club Live Studio Interview
The 7 Things You Need To Know For October 10th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For October 10th, 2022