New ARPA grant to support private well owners with contaminated water

Well water test kit(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The ARPA Well Compensation Grant Program has expanded to help private well owners and non-community well owners improve access to clean drinking water.

The grant will support the replacement, reconstruction, treatment, or abandonment of contaminated private wells and is estimated to fund grants for 1,036 private well owners.

Click here to apply.

Private well owners and owners of a contaminated non-community well, such as churches, daycare centers, rural taverns, restaurants, and other small businesses can apply for up to $16,000 in eligible costs. To be eligible, family or business income may not exceed $100,000 for the prior calendar year. In addition, the private water supply or eligible non-community public water system well must be considered contaminated based on one of the following criteria:

  • Chemical contamination: Examples of chemical contaminants may include metals, pesticides, volatile organic chemicals contained in products such as industrial solvents, degreasers, paint, gasoline, and fuel oil.
  • Bacterial Contamination based on two laboratory reports showing presence of E. coli bacteria.
  • PFAS Contamination if the results of the two samples indicating that PFAS compounds at greater than or equal to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) groundwater recommendation standards.
  • Arsenic Contamination if the arsenic concentration is at or exceeding 10 ug/l (parts per billion).
  • Nitrate Contamination if the nitrates concentration is at or exceeding 10 parts per million has been found.
  • Other Contaminants if an advisory issued by Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicates that the well should not be used for drinking water due to the presence of the contaminant.

Water samples must be tested by a certified laboratory to determine if the well is contaminated and meets contamination criteria. To find a certified laboratory near you, visit: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/labCert/certified-lab-lists.

