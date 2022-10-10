Meals collected for crews at Menominee plant fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Crews remain on the scene of the Menominee, Mich., plant fire that started Thursday night.

Authorities say the fire is contained but still burning in portions of the warehouse on the Resolute Forest Products property. Crews are still spraying down those hot spots.

A member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told us city, state and federal officials are working together at the scene. The EPA was taking air samples for short-term and long-term impact data and didn’t find any chemical compounds in the air that were above health screening levels. Tests are being conducted on the Menominee River, the Menominee wastewater treatment plant, and drinking water supplies, as well.

A shelter-in-place warning in Marinette because of the smoke was lifted Friday night after the winds shifted. A shelter-in-place order for Menominee was lifted Sunday.

Meals are being collected for crews who continue to work at the scene of the fire at a mill in Menominee.

Departments have shared a “Meals for Firefighters” link to allow the community to provide food for the crews at the scene at Resolute Forest Products.

The Stephenson Fire Department and Menominee County Victim Services Unit are working to coordinate the meals. Stephenson posted on Facebook that most meals are covered through Wednesday but more days could be added this week. CLICK HERE for more information.

“We are overwhelmed by the support our community and local businesses have shown us,” reads a statement from Stephenson Fire Department. “Every donated food item is greatly appreciated!”

October 10th, 2022 Stephenson Fire Department would like to offer our sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of support shown to the firefighters battling the multi-day blaze in the City of Menominee. Since Friday, more than 30 fire departments from across the U.P. and Northeastern Wisconsin have assisted in fire suppression efforts at the Resolute Forest Products facility. Our small community stepped in immediately, providing meals, snacks, and beverages to the firefighters who are working around the clock to contain the fire. Due to the overwhelming number of items being received, Stephenson Fire Department and the Menominee County Victim Services Unit took the lead on coordinating a meal donation schedule. Once again, our community’s generosity blew us away - three days worth of meals were covered in a matter of hours, and we are still inundated with requests from local residents and area businesses who want to help. We will be sure to reach out if there is a continued need for meals as the week progresses.



John Suszek’s cousin is a Menominee firefighter. “He’s loving all the departments that are coming together and how the community is coming together,” Suszek told us. “The community has brought lots of food, drinks. Local businesses have been bringing a lot. It’s been helping quite a bit.”

Suszek has lived in the neighborhood for four years. Last week, things got chaotic when the Resolute Forest Products warehouse caught fire Thursday night a block-and-a-half from where he lives.

”First thing I thought of was, well, what happens when these chemicals go up? How far is it going to spread? Whose houses are going to be taken out from it?” Suszek said.

Monday, his house was still standing. The smoke from the massive fire was light.

“We didn’t get so much of it on our side of the river. Most of it went towards Marinette area. We got some of the smoke over here, but not even half of what they did over there,” he said.

Emergency responders have been at the scene since Thursday night. A spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products says the fire started in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.

The assistant fire chief from Marinette says the fire then swept east through two other companies’ warehouses and swept through again. The flames spread into the warehouse area of KK Integrated Logistics then hit the warehouse of Johnson Controls, burning everything in its path.

Firefighters from several counties in Michigan and Wisconsin responded to the fire. Many returned for a second or third time.

“Basically there’s departments all the way, as I seen, from Marquette, Green Bay. I’ve heard they’re bringing them up from Traverse City and lower Michigan now,” Suszek said.

He said people have been driving in the neighborhood, stopping to look at the damage and causing traffic issues when several crews are trying to get in.

No injuries have been reported, and there’s still no word on what might have caused the fire.

Firefighters are receiving assistance from miles away -- and meals -- as they battle exhaustion after days of fire-fighting

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.