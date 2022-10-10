Gov. Evers honors Wisconsin’s Native Nations during Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers recognized Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday with a video message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations and promoting the state’s commitment to maintaining strong government-to-government relations.

Evers designated the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day by signing Executive Order #50.

Evers signed Executive Order #136 in 2021 which issued an acknowledgment and apology for Wisconsin’s role in Indian boarding schools. The order also declared support for the U.S. Department of Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.

Wisconsin is home to 12 Tribal Nations, 11 of which are federally recognized.

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Forest County Potawatomi

Ho-Chunk Nation

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

Oneida Nation

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Mole Lake (Sokaogon Chippewa Community) Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin

Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians

Brothertown Indian Nation

