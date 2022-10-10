First Alert Weather: Pleasant fall weather through mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Splendid weather conditions to spend time outdoors Monday and Tuesday. A great time to get some yard work done and rake some leaves. Wet weather and another sharp drop in temperatures by the second half of the week.

Showers and a chance of storms after midnight locally Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

A good deal of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 60s Monday will warm into the low to mid-70s Tuesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Plan for breezy winds moving in from the south at 25 mph.

A strong cold front will head our way later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Showers with a chance of storms as the front pushes through. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe, but downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds are possible. The wet weather should taper Wednesday morning, but remaining mostly cloudy. There will be a continued chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Morning highs Wednesday are in the low 60s, falling back through the 50s and into the 40s north during the afternoon.

Much cooler for late week with brisk winds again on Thursday. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with a chance of showers. High in the mid 50s. A bit cooler next Sunday, October 16th with a brisk wind and some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

