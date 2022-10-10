Father charged in fatal Weston child abuse case to reach plea deal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A father accused of having a role in the death of his newly adopted daughter is scheduled to reach a plea in the case next month.

Johnathon Stolp, 41, and Sumitra Stolp, 37, were both charged after the 5-year-old girl died last August.

The case was investigated by the Everest Metro Police Department because the couple lived in Weston last year. Both now live in western Wisconsin.

An investigation into the child’s death began Aug. 15, 2021 after the child was brought to an area hospital. Prosecutors said initially Sumitra Stolp said the child fell off the monkey bars. But later said the child threw herself off a slide. Then, Sumitra Stolp said the child was in a chair and rocked backward, falling over.

A medical expert said the child had trauma to both sides of the head and the injury appeared to be non-accidental.

During a follow-up interview with police, detailed in court documents, Sumitra Stolp said she was rocking the child in a rocking recliner and got up while holding the girl. Sumitra Stolp said she tripped and fell on the girl. Sumitra Stolp said when she picked up the girl, she started to convulse.

Johnathan Stolp called 911. The girl was brought to an area hospital and later transferred to a Marshfield hospital. An examining doctor said the child had a skull fracture, brain bleed and elevated levels of alcohol and Tylenol.

Court documents state Sumitra Stolp said she gave the girl 30 ml of Nyquil before her bath and right after the child woke up at 12:30 a.m. Sumitra said she did not remember when Jon Stolp gave the girl Nyquil. She also said she gave the girl a pectin lollipop before the girl went to bed. They said they had been giving the girl medication since May to help her sleep.

Court documents state the reported dose of medication the child received the night she was taken to the hospital was more than six times the recommended dose for a child her weight.

Court document state the evening prior to transport to the hospital, the girl had been given 60 ml of extra-strength Nyquil containing 650 mg of acetaminophen per 30 ml and 10 % alcohol and 5 mg of Tylenol PM, which contained 500 mg of acetaminophen per 15 ml.

The girl had been in their care since January and was adopted by them in July.

Jonathan Stolp is charged with neglecting a child, chronic neglect, and obstructing an officer. A plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Sumitra Stolp is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect, and two counts of obstructing an officer. A clerical court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.