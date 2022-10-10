News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DEA warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ meant to target younger populations

rainbow fentanyl
rainbow fentanyl(Drug Enforcement Agency)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about an alarming trend called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’

The DEA says drug traffickers are purposefully making colorful fentanyl, known as ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ to mimic candy to attract kids and drive-up addiction rates among younger populations.

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent drug and a highly addictive synthetic opioid. A tiny amount, equivalent to 10-15 grains of salt, is enough to kill someone.

According to a Wisconsin public health advisory, fentanyl overdose deaths in Wisconsin grew by 97 percent from 2019 to 2021. Last year, synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl, were identified in 91 percent of opioid overdose deaths.

“Five to 10 years ago, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” said Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department. “The amount of fentanyl that we’re seeing in the community is alarming and it really should generate some conversations with your loved ones, whether they’re 10 years old or whether they’re 25 years old. It’s important that we have these conversations because we can prevent overdoses here in the Green Bay community.”

According to the DEA, fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing America. Nationwide, the CDC says 66 percent of the more than 100,000 overdose deaths last year are related to synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

With this warning, officials also want to remind the community about the Good Samaritan laws. They are meant to encourage people to call for help if there is an overdose. The person is generally protected against arrest and charges.

The DEA warns the brightly colored drugs are intentional to attract children and young adult users

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Giants vs Packers
Packers-Giants game to air on NFL network
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester
Morgan Torrens
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips

Latest News

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (left) and Menominee Chair Ron Corn Sr. at the historical...
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history
Student Loan Forgiveness Workshop
Student Loan Forgiveness Workshop
Darrell Brooks (masked) at his trial
Darrell Brooks apologizes to judge at Waukesha parade murder trial
Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody...
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
College students
Free online workshop to help with student loan relief