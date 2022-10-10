Dale’s Weston Lanes host Packer Pajama Party for early London game

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - As the sun rose around 7 am, the doors at Dale’s Weston Lanes opened for Packers fans to watch a one-of-a-kind game versus the New York Giants.

All while in the comfort of their own PJs, which brought in plenty of hype.

“Everybody was just excited for something different,” said Sarah Elliott, a bartender, “we kind of did a special event for it. Kind of geared off of what we do for our normal games just to add a little bit more excitement, a little bit more fun for it.”

Despite the early wake-up call for the bowling alley and its patrons, the attendance didn’t disappoint.

Nothing stopped patrons from not only showing up for their Packers but having a fun time together with no shortage of refreshments.

“The crowd is huge today,” said Elliot, “doing Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Screwdrivers, and we have a breakfast brunch going on here.”

With this being the first ever packer game in London, no fan or establishment could’ve predicted the type of turnout or atmosphere given the significantly early kickoff.

But whether it was new arrivals or consistent regulars, the crowd helped turn the event into a success.

“It’s pretty awesome, Packers games are generally pretty awesome,” said Elliot, “we weren’t sure what we were gonna get today with it being so early and everybody coming down. We can’t thank our crowd enough, we can’t thank our Packer fans, our regulars that come down each and every single time.”

Although early kick-offs may not be for everyone, people like Sarah and the rest of Dale’s are ready if any game like today’s come their way again.

“Today’s excitement and the hype has been kind of fun,” said Elliot, “so if it continues or we do another one, I’m definitely geared up for it.”

Although we may not know when the Packers may play in London again, you can still catch their games anytime at Dale’s Weston Lanes with fellow Cheeseheads on any given gameday.

