Candidate for Lincoln County Sheriff to participate in public forum

Lincoln County Sheriff
Lincoln County Sheriff(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people vying to become Lincoln County’s next sheriff will participate in a forum on Oct. 24.

The candidates for the office of Sherriff of Lincoln County are Garrett Dinges, Ken Schneider, and Marlyn Woodward. Woodward is a registered write-in candidate, however, his name is not on the ballot.

T.B. Scott Free Library, the Tomahawk Public Library, the League of Women Voters and the UW-Madison Extension-Lincoln County will co-host the forum. It will be held Monday, Oct. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Merrill Enrichment Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. 

The public will have an opportunity to see the candidates, listen to their ideas for the future, and hear the candidate’s responses to citizen concerns.

Those who attend in person can submit questions for the candidates by filling out a card and placing it into a box. Questions will be collected and sorted by topic in order to ensure a wide range of issues are covered. All three candidates will provide opening and closing statements as part of the Forum.

The fall election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

