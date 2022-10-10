Boys & Girls Club of Portage County to host Trunk or Treat event on Halloween
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County will host a free afterschool trunk or treat event on Halloween.
From 5-7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 31 children can dress up and parade through the maze of trunks to receive treats. During a trunk or treat event, vehicles line-up in a parking lot and decorate their trunks. People stand nearby and hand out or candy or prizes.
It will be held at the Plover Center, located at 2401 Cedar Drive, Plover.
“ It’s a way to have youth come and have like a fun and safe trick or treating experience,” said Event & Marketing Coordinator Shawna Dennee.
It’s also a chance for the club to celebrate its afterschool programs. Everyone is welcome to attend the trunk or treat event.
