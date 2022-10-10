Boys & Girls Club of Portage County to host Trunk or Treat event on Halloween

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County will host a free afterschool trunk or treat event on Halloween.

From 5-7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 31 children can dress up and parade through the maze of trunks to receive treats. During a trunk or treat event, vehicles line-up in a parking lot and decorate their trunks. People stand nearby and hand out or candy or prizes.

It will be held at the Plover Center, located at 2401 Cedar Drive, Plover.

“ It’s a way to have youth come and have like a fun and safe trick or treating experience,” said Event & Marketing Coordinator Shawna Dennee.

It’s also a chance for the club to celebrate its afterschool programs. Everyone is welcome to attend the trunk or treat event.

Trunk or treat event to be held Monday, Oct. 31 in Plover

